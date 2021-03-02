WBA FEDELATIN super middleweight champion Dervin “El Diamante” Colina is set to make his US debut on March 12 at the White Sands Events Center in Plant City, Florida as part of the Boxeo TELEMUNDO Series. Colina ranked #14 by the World Boxing Association will face an opponent to be announced shortly in a non-title bout scheduled for eight rounds.

Born in Machiques, Venezuela, “El Diamante” is undefeated with a record of 15-0, 13 KOs and is managed by renowned attorney Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez of Miami who has managed Roberto “Mano de Piedras” Duran, Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga and Yuriorkis Gamboa among others.

“We are eager to have Colina make his US debut, he can punch and has a lot of talent, is a highly competitive division and he will prove to be amongst the best in his weight class,” said Gonzalez.

Colina added, “My time has finally come, I have been waiting for this moment and won’t disappoint in my US debut.”

The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with PROBOX and ODDSOX Promotions. The main event Contreras-Socarras will be televised live at 12 AM on Telemundo Network.