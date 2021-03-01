By Boxing Bob Newman

Never one to let a momentous occasion go uncelebrated, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman spoke with Fightnews.com® about the famous March 8, 1971 “Fight of the Century,” between reigning heavyweight champion Joe Frazier and exiled champion Muhammad Ali. Sulaiman dished on the personalities of both Ali and Frazier and how those personas contributed to the fight hype, how the social and political climate of the time also impacted the fight and how the fight itself would shape both boxing and the world itself in its aftermath.

