By Boxing Bob Newman
Never one to let a momentous occasion go uncelebrated, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman spoke with Fightnews.com® about the famous March 8, 1971 “Fight of the Century,” between reigning heavyweight champion Joe Frazier and exiled champion Muhammad Ali. Sulaiman dished on the personalities of both Ali and Frazier and how those personas contributed to the fight hype, how the social and political climate of the time also impacted the fight and how the fight itself would shape both boxing and the world itself in its aftermath.
If the current streaming and PPV options had been available for this fight it would have generated billions in revenue. Muhammad Ali was the most well known person on the planet and pretty much every man on the planet and just about every woman was aware of this fight.
This fight, and the third of their series in the Philippines, were absolutely great fights. Was just in awe at the stamina and resilience showed by both guys in these two fights. Ali, in addition to his skills, was about as tough as it gets….whether it was dealing with the extreme pressure and power that Frazier put on him, laying on the ropes and absorbing everything Foreman threw at him, or fighting through most of the fight against Norton with a broken jaw….the dude could withstand whatever was thrown at him, and a lot of that came after his best days. He definitely backed up the “Greatest” claim as far as I’m concerned…
That desire and will to win are really the thing that makes the greatest fighters. I think Foreman’s greatest fight was his win over Lyle. Foreman was basically knocked out twice and yet came back to stop an exhausted Lyle, who was essentially a carbon copy of George. It might not have been his greatest display of skill, but it clearly showed what made him a great fighter.
Nah! They didn’t do what Castillo-Corrales did in their first fight.