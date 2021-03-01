By Miguel Maravilla

Junior middleweight slugger Serhii Bohachuk, (18-0, 18 KOs), of Ukraine takes his next step up in competition as he will face former world title challenger Brandon Adams, (22-3, 14 KOs) this Thursday, March 4 in Puerto Rico live on NBC Sports Network Ring City USA main event. We caught up with Bohachuk as he wrapped up his camp and talked about his upcoming fight and plans.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. I’m really excited,” Bohachuk told Fightnews.com® “This fight with Adams is crucial,” he added.

Bohachuk-Adams was originally scheduled for December 3 before Serhii was struck by Covid and the fight was rescheduled. Adams ended up fighting that night, knocking out Sonny Duversonne in two rounds. Adams came up short in his shot at a world title, dropping a decision to Jermall Charlo back in making this the biggest name in Bohachuk’s resume.

“I was disappointed when the fight was postponed. I just worked harder and I’m more motivated for this fight,” Bohachuk said. “I have watched videos of him on YouTube. It’s not pleasant to fight a style like his but I am ready for him,”

Known as “El Flaco” (the skinny guy), Bohachuk has become a fan favorite in the Southern California fight circuit.

Promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, in scoring exciting knockouts at the Hollywood Fight Nights events he has headlined seven times at the Avalon Theatre.

“I got the name “Flaco” while working with Abel (Sanchez) because I was skinny with a devastating punch,” Bohachuk on his nickname. “360 has done great with and I have a future with them,”

For Bohachuk, he scored a knockout in his last fight over Alejandro Davila headlining in Cancun, Mexico. Now Bohachuk will headline in Puerto Rico, which has had its rich boxing tradition over the years.

“We fought in L.A. I got the Latino support. I felt welcomed. I just fought in Mexico and that was exciting for me. I am really excited to be fighting in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican’s know boxing,”

This will be Bohachuk’s second fight with trainer Manny Robles, the trainer that guided Andy Ruiz to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion. Bohachuk was previously being trained by respected veteran trainer Abel Sanchez for the first 17 fights of his professional career.

“When I worked with Abel I learned a lot. I learned more with Manny and I have become a smarter fighter. Manny has taught me to think and be smart,”

A win over Adams will represent bigger opportunities for 2021 as Bohachuk plans to make his statement in the junior middleweight division. Bohachuk hopes to land a world title shot soon either against unified WBC, WBA, IBF champion Jermell Charlo or newly crowned WBO champ Brian Castanon of Argentina.

“I am ready for the best at 154. That is my goal to fight the best. Charlo and Castano.” Bohachuk on his plans.

Serhii hopes to join his fellow Ukrainian countrymen, the Klitschko Brothers Wladimir and Vitaly, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Olekasandr Usyk in becoming another world champion that Ukraine has produced. A country that also has its rich boxing tradition.

“I won’t disappoint,” Bohachuk concluded.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla