Looks like unbeaten heavyweight Stephen “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) will step in to face Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) on ESPN January 14 at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. Shaw was originally slated to face Guido Vianello in the co-feature of that card, but when WBC bridgerweight champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas was forced to pull out of the Ajagba bout with an eye injury suffered in sparring, Shaw jumped at the chance. “They asked me will I step in?! Abso-f**kin-lutely!!!” proclaimed Shaw on social media. “January 14th tune in live on ESPN and watch me take him to school! My time is NOW. All Praise Be To Allah!”

