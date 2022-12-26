Looks like unbeaten heavyweight Stephen “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) will step in to face Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) on ESPN January 14 at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. Shaw was originally slated to face Guido Vianello in the co-feature of that card, but when WBC bridgerweight champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas was forced to pull out of the Ajagba bout with an eye injury suffered in sparring, Shaw jumped at the chance. “They asked me will I step in?! Abso-f**kin-lutely!!!” proclaimed Shaw on social media. “January 14th tune in live on ESPN and watch me take him to school! My time is NOW. All Praise Be To Allah!”
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That’s a really good replacement. Wouldn’t be too surprised if Shaw won that fight. I kinda think Ajagba might be overrated as a puncher (I know I’m saying that and he’s going to come out and just destroy Shaw) and he definitely is quite mechanical.
Shaw was on the undercard against Guido Vianello and I heard they replaced him with Jonnie Rice. If Rice hasn’t spent the entire year since the second Coffee fight sitting around eating (and he may have), he should probably beat Vianello.
Who was Efe supposed to face?
Oscar Rivas.
Hope Shaw is in shape