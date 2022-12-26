Undefeated super lightweight Dalton “Thunder” Smith (13-0, 10 KOs) has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing that will see him fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023. Smith enjoyed a stellar 2022, winning all four of his fights in impressive fashion.

“I’m delighted to extend our deal with one of the very best talents in world boxing Dalton Smith,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Dalton and his team enjoyed a brilliant 2022 that saw him pick up the British super lightweight title in his first headline fight in Sheffield back in August. Some huge nights at Sheffield Arena lay ahead for Dalton as we continue to guide him towards the top of the 140lbs division and a dream fight at the home of his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.”