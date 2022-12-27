By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO 154-pound champion Brian Castano has cast doubt on the hand injury WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo suffered in sparring, which forced the postponement of his bout with WBO #1 Tim Tszyu for all the belts on January 28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“I hope Charlo presents medical evidence supporting that the injury he mentions is real for the Tim Tszyu fight,” Castano stated on Twitter. “You never know with him (Charlo). In any case, he will now learn that injuries do occur in boxing. What goes around comes around.”

* * *

Charlo responded, “37 fights in ain’t never had to postpone shit. I’ll never back out or down from any man. I’m King of 154. This ain’t no mental health issue, this ain’t no sling you can buy at a pharmacy like Castano did. Imma bounce back and give my supporters two fights this year. Stay tuned.

* * *

And Castano replied, “Before the Charlo rematch I’ve got an injury that prevented me to use my arm for 4 weeks. I’ve produced a 20-page medical report from different specialist doctors + MRI’s, etc. Charlo put it on doubt weeping like a girl. Now he even talks down on people with mental health issues! He’s just a bad person. He robbed me in the first fight but no excuses: he beat me fairly in the rematch. But I had to fight him not in my best condition since the WBO threatened to strip me from my belt and prevent the fight otherwise. Let’s see if he receives the same treatment he deserves now.”