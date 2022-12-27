By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBO 154-pound champion Brian Castano has cast doubt on the hand injury WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo suffered in sparring, which forced the postponement of his bout with WBO #1 Tim Tszyu for all the belts on January 28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
“I hope Charlo presents medical evidence supporting that the injury he mentions is real for the Tim Tszyu fight,” Castano stated on Twitter. “You never know with him (Charlo). In any case, he will now learn that injuries do occur in boxing. What goes around comes around.”
* * *
Charlo responded, “37 fights in ain’t never had to postpone shit. I’ll never back out or down from any man. I’m King of 154. This ain’t no mental health issue, this ain’t no sling you can buy at a pharmacy like Castano did. Imma bounce back and give my supporters two fights this year. Stay tuned.
* * *
And Castano replied, “Before the Charlo rematch I’ve got an injury that prevented me to use my arm for 4 weeks. I’ve produced a 20-page medical report from different specialist doctors + MRI’s, etc. Charlo put it on doubt weeping like a girl. Now he even talks down on people with mental health issues! He’s just a bad person. He robbed me in the first fight but no excuses: he beat me fairly in the rematch. But I had to fight him not in my best condition since the WBO threatened to strip me from my belt and prevent the fight otherwise. Let’s see if he receives the same treatment he deserves now.”
I really can’t stand the Charlos. Absolute clowns and extremely overrated.
Regardless of the claims, the fact exists the fight is postponed. Boxing is a business, and many fighters postpone fights with many deliberate and nondeliberate excuses to protect their own investment in the sport. Excuses range from not being ready mentally, injuries, infections, lack of training, etc. At this point, let’s move on there is nothing we can do except wait.
Wow, a whopping two fights in 2023. Charlo is talented but him, his brother, Crawford, and Spence need to look up the word ‘consistency’ in the Webster dictionary. What is this 9 and 10 months or over a year in-between fights non-sense?? Look at Terry Norris, Pernell Whitaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales and how often they fought during their prime. I will never classify the Charlos, Crawford, or Spence as all-time great fighters because off their inactivity. You can’t call yourself great and only ply your trade once or twice a year.