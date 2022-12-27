2016 Olympic heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) will now take on Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KOs) on January 14 after his original foe Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-0, 13 KOs) was moved into the main event. Rice re-energized his career with a fifth-round TKO over then-unbeaten prospect Michael Coffie in July 2021. He repeated the deed on New Year’s Day, outlasting Coffie via a 10-round unanimous decision.

Shaw will now face Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (16-1, 13 KOs) at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

“Stephan Shaw stepped up and has a tough task against one of the division’s biggest punchers in Efe Ajagba,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We’re pleased that Guido will remain on the card against a formidable opponent in ­Jonnie Rice. This will be a fantastic heavyweight doubleheader at Turning Stone.”

Ajagba-Shaw and Vianello-Rice will be broadcast live on ESPN. Undercard bouts will stream on ESPN+ and includes a 10-round junior lightweight tilt between Adam “BluNose” Lopez and Abraham “El Super” Nova.