December 27, 2022
Boxing News

Full Jan 20 ShoBox lineup announced

The three undefeated matchups include fighters with a combined record of 61-0-1 and 43 knockouts headline the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023.

In the main event, Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) is set to face David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs), in an eight-round super middleweight clash. In the co-main event, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight matchup. The telecast opener pits Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight collision.

This marks the second consecutive year ShoBox will open the new year featuring a tripleheader in which all six fighters enter fight night without a loss. The three-fight telecast is promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions.

