By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Philippine #1 light-fly contender Esneth Domingo (18-2, 10 KOs), 109.75, impressively scored a come-from-behind one-punch knockout victory over southpaw Japanese Kosuke Tomioka (6-3, 5 KOs), 112, at 1:25 of the sixth round in a scheduled eight on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Esneth, the nephew of former Filipino crowd-pleaser Michael Domingo (working the corner as his trainer), now registered a couple of stoppages over Jukiya Iimura (TKO6, this October) and Tomioka in succession.

Tomioka had an upper hand, decked Domingo with a southpaw left in the fourth and had him at bay with a flurry of punches. Unfortunately the Japanese aggressor dropped his mouth guard on the deck by accident with the ref calling a brief break to have it cleaned and replaced. Resuming the fight, the fast and ferocious Domingo exploded a devastating right to the button of the aggressor, who barely regained his legs but couldn’t properly regain the equilibrium to be fatally counted out.

It must be a runner-up to the Inoue-Butler sensational knockout in the KO of the month selection. Domingo is worth watching.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.

BoxRec: Esneth Domingo