BLK Prime is planning to produce six major pay-per-view events in boxing 2023. The first event for BLK Prime in 2023 will feature a welterweight matchup between former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) and Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs). The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, will take place in Atlanta, GA in February. More information will be announced at a later date.

“The plan in 2023 is to make the most compelling fights in boxing,” said Chester Johnson, Vice President of BLK Prime Boxing. “The fans deserve to see the best fighting the best and we will do everything in our power to make that happen. We are open to working with everyone in the sport to bring back the glory days of boxing. Our platform is extremely functional and delivers a high-quality stream. Our cable and satellite pay-per-view distribution agreements with our domestic and international partners are in place for 2023 as well.”

On December 10, BLK Prime made its boxing PPV debut with WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford against David Avanesyan.

“I’m very humbled by everything that’s transpired in our first Pay-Per-View event,” continued Johnson. “Terence Crawford is an incredible fighter and proved he’s worthy to be showcased on the pay-per-view stage, as our buys did exceptionally well. Furthermore, we didn’t give away any outstanding complimentary tickets, so our gate did fantastically.”