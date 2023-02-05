WBC/IBF/WBO titleholder Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) added the WBA title of Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) with a very exciting ten round unanimous decision to become undisputed female featherweight world champion on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Good toe-to-toe action early on with Cruz doing way better than expected. Cruz was cut on the forehand from a third round headbutt. Cruz put on a lot of pressure as she windmilled her way in. Serrano rocked Cruz in round six and took over after that as Cruz slowed down. Scores were 98-92, 98-92, 97-93. Fifth straight decision fights for the 34-year-old Serrano.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Serrano will now face Katie Taylor in a rematch on May 20 in Ireland.