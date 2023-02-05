Former IBF light flyweight world champion Felix Alvarado (38-3, 33 KOs) put on his promoter’s hat, presenting the debut of his Gemelo Promotions in association with William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing) on Saturday night at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The main event saw lightweight prospect Bryan Jimenez (10-1, 6 KOs) stop 65-bout veteran Eusebio Osejo by TKO in round six. Jimenez gained some valuable experience versus the game Osejo. The end came in round six when Jimenez dropped Osejo with a right near the end of the round. Osejo beat the count but Jimenez immediately hit him again solidly and the fight was waved off by the referee. The official time of the stoppage was 2:50.

The co-feature saw Aaron Juarez (18-9-3-5KO) defeat Moises Garcia (10-8, 4KOs) by majority decisión. The bout was action packed with frequent toe to toe exchanges. The official scorecards were 97-93 twice for Juarez and 95-95 even.

“I want to Thank God. I also want to thank my manager William Ramirez for believing in me,” said Alvarado.

“I am happy for Felix. It was an exciting show and look forward to the next one.” said his manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing)

Rounding out the card:

Jerry Simong UD Carlos Castillo

Jordan Orozco TKO 2 William Cerrato

Roxana Mendoza SD Marcela Sanchez

Emanuel Huembe – KO 2 Josue Mendez

Edwin Vallejos KO 3 Yilmer Gonzales

Alex Vallecillo TKO 1 Daniel Pastrana

Ramon Palacio TKO 3 Erick Morales