By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA top-ranked flyweight Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs), 111.75, impressively scored a shutout decision (all 100-90) over previously unbeatenWBC#16 light flyweight Filipino Jason Vayson (10-1-1-1NC, 5 KOs), 111.5, over ten speedy rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Having relinquished his national 112-pound belt after three successful defenses, the sturdy-built Akui kept a pressure on the fast-moving Filipino footworker with his heavy left jabs, steadily piling up points. The eighth and ninth saw Akui almost catch and finish the durable Vayson, who barely had a narrow escape. Akui, 27, may be a good opposition against either WBA titlist Artem Dalakian or WBO champ-to-be Jesse Rodriguez.

