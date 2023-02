Baumgardner becomes undisputed WBC/IBF/WBO titleholder Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) added the vacant WBA belt to become undisputed female super featherweight world champion with a ten round unanimous decision over Elhem Mekhaled (15-2, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Baumgardner dropped Mekhaled twice in round three and built a big lead before fading down the stretch. Scores were 99-89, 99-89, 98-90. Hitchins tops Bauza, remains unbeaten Like this: Like Loading...

