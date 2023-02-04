Undefeated IBF #13 super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten John Bauza (17-1, 7 KOs) in a bout for the IBF North American and USWBC titles on Saturday night’s Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden. Hitchins was credited with a knockdown in round one when Bauza went down after Hitchins stepped on his foot. Hitchins scored a legit knockdown with a straight right hand in round four. Scores were 100-88 3x. Bauza was game, but Hitchins looked like he could have opened up and finished Bauza at any time. Why didn’t he?
Newly signed Matchroom flyweight prospect Yankiel Rivera (3-0, 2 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Fernando Diaz (11-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.,
In a clash between unbeaten female featherweights, Skye Nicolson (6-0, 0 KOs) defeated Tania Alvarez (7-1, 1 KO) for the WBC silver title. Ugly ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 97-93.
In a clash between unbeaten female super bantamweights, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) won a spirited ten round unanimous decision over Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs) to claim the IBF Intercontinental strap. 99-91 3x scoring seemed rather wide.
In a WBC/WBA female super middleweight eliminator, unbeaten KO artist Shadasia “Sweet Terminator” Green (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped former world champion Elin Cederroos (8-2, 4 KOs) in round six. Green dropped Cederroos in round three and battered her until the referee waved it off at 1:08 of round six. Green retained her WBC silver belt and added the WBA Continental Americas title.
Unbeaten lightweight Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) punished Julio Madera (4-3, 2 KOs) until the referee waved it off at :25 of round six.
Unbeaten super lightweight Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Joshua David Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 3x.
If you want to see a female fighter who can punch, watch Shadasia Green. She hurt that girl every time she hit her clean. The stoppage was still a little soft though. I’m assuming she gets the next title shot at Franchon, I’d like to see Christina Hammer get a shot in there somewhere though.
Ali vs Mathie was a good fight….if you missed it …try to find that one…Very good match up between two very good fighters…Mathie’s right hand is probably one of the best I have seen in a while….fun to watch …Congrats to Ali
I agree with that Sean, that was fun. Skye Nicolson – Tania Alvarez, on the other hand, may just be one of the worst fights I have ever seen in my life. WOW!
Maybe Skye Nicholson had a off night could be homesick or maybe need to recessed her training maybe need go back home train with her original trainer which was her brother Allan Nicholson jnr who trained her start of her boxing career