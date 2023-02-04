Undefeated IBF #13 super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (16-0, 7 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten John Bauza (17-1, 7 KOs) in a bout for the IBF North American and USWBC titles on Saturday night’s Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden. Hitchins was credited with a knockdown in round one when Bauza went down after Hitchins stepped on his foot. Hitchins scored a legit knockdown with a straight right hand in round four. Scores were 100-88 3x. Bauza was game, but Hitchins looked like he could have opened up and finished Bauza at any time. Why didn’t he?

Newly signed Matchroom flyweight prospect Yankiel Rivera (3-0, 2 KOs) took a hard fought eight round unanimous decision over Fernando Diaz (11-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 78-74.,

In a clash between unbeaten female featherweights, Skye Nicolson (6-0, 0 KOs) defeated Tania Alvarez (7-1, 1 KO) for the WBC silver title. Ugly ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 98-92, 97-93.

In a clash between unbeaten female super bantamweights, Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) won a spirited ten round unanimous decision over Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs) to claim the IBF Intercontinental strap. 99-91 3x scoring seemed rather wide.

In a WBC/WBA female super middleweight eliminator, unbeaten KO artist Shadasia “Sweet Terminator” Green (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped former world champion Elin Cederroos (8-2, 4 KOs) in round six. Green dropped Cederroos in round three and battered her until the referee waved it off at 1:08 of round six. Green retained her WBC silver belt and added the WBA Continental Americas title.

Unbeaten lightweight Harley Mederos (5-0, 4 KOs) punished Julio Madera (4-3, 2 KOs) until the referee waved it off at :25 of round six.

Unbeaten super lightweight Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Joshua David Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 3x.