Undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will take on WBC #5 Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator on April 8, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

“I am taking over the lightweight division and my run will start on April 8 in Newark,” proclaimed Stevenson. “Shuichiro Yoshino is an undefeated fighter who was willing to step up and fight me when so many fighters were scared…we are going to pack the Prudential Center again and show the world who the future of boxing really is.”

In the co-feature, heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) aims for another stoppage in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named. And, in the 10-round televised opener, rising lightweight and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) fights a to-be-determined foe.

Stevenson-Yoshino and the returns of Anderson and Davis will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Undercard action — streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ — includes undefeated Polish heavyweight prospect Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder and unbeaten featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $55 go on sale Friday, February 10.