Undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will take on WBC #5 Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator on April 8, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
“I am taking over the lightweight division and my run will start on April 8 in Newark,” proclaimed Stevenson. “Shuichiro Yoshino is an undefeated fighter who was willing to step up and fight me when so many fighters were scared…we are going to pack the Prudential Center again and show the world who the future of boxing really is.”
In the co-feature, heavyweight knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) aims for another stoppage in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named. And, in the 10-round televised opener, rising lightweight and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) fights a to-be-determined foe.
Stevenson-Yoshino and the returns of Anderson and Davis will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Undercard action — streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ — includes undefeated Polish heavyweight prospect Damian Knyba (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder and unbeaten featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (6-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder.
Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $55 go on sale Friday, February 10.
Yayyyy another fight I won’t watch!! Can’t stand Stevenson.
They said Davis was fighting Emmanuel Tagoe and I am DAMN interested to see who they get for Anderson. Maybe that guy Zhan??
It feels like it’s time for Anderson to start taking some steps forward. I don’t know how real of a threat he is, but we’re starting to get to sink-or-swim mode. Zhan Kossobutskiy would be interesting, or maybe someone like Bakole. This kid is getting hype, but I’m not feeling it until he beats someone of note.
It’s more than time for
Big Baby Anderson to step it way up in competition…
Makes sense for Stevenson to move up. The only interesting fight for him was Valdez and we all know the outcome of that. Maybe he’ll take kingry.
Must be a good payday for the Japanese fighter to go fight Stevenson in Newark. If Haney would have already vacated and went up to 140, this could be a vacant WBC title fight.