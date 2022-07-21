Unbeaten flyweight Sergio “Yoreme” Mendoza (16-0, 15 KOs) headlines a new boxing series called “Canela Box Nights” starting Friday night on Canela.TV. Mendoza faces Francisco “Charrito” Gomez (14-8, 11 KOs) in the ten round main event at the Sonora Arena in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

Fan favorite super bantamweight Jesus “Koreano” Ramirez (21-1-3, 13 KOs) takes on Anthony “Boy” Jimenez Salas (17-3-1, 5 KOs) in the eight round co-feature.

“Canela Box Nights” will stream live and free on Canela.TV the third Friday of every month throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.