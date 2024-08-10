Ayala stops Apolinario, wins IBF flyweight title Unbeaten flyweight Angel Ayala (18-0, 8 KOs) knocked out Dave Apolinario (20-1, 14 KOs) in round six to claim the vacant IBF world title on Friday night at the Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City. Ayala’s bodywork put Apolinario on the canvas in round six. Ayala upped the pressure and dropped Apolinario again with a savage barrage of body shots. Apolinario could not beat the count. Mikaelian-Rozicki back on for Sept 28 Like this: Like Loading...

