Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole received a hero’s welcome when the BOXXER fighter returned home to the Democratic Republic of the Congo following his stunning KO win over Jared Anderson at last weekend’s historic Riyadh season card in Los Angeles.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Kinshasa as a police-led motorcade paraded Bakole through the Congolese capital to a special celebratory event hosted at (presidential building?) in honour of the champion boxer.

Bakole claimed the WBO International and NABF Heavyweight Titles with a thudding fifth round stoppage win over Anderson, sending the previously unbeaten American to the canvas three times en route to an emphatic victory.

Bakole’s incredible win moves the heavyweight dangerman even closer to a world title challenge.

The 32-year-old will be keeping a close eye on the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and has also expressed his willingness to face other top heavyweight contenders including New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and China’s Zhilei Zhang.

Speaking after Bakole win over Anderson, promoter Ben Shalom said:

“That was a devastating performance from Martin Bakole. The whole heavyweight division is now on notice.

“Jared Anderson was brave, he showed a lot of heart, but Martin ground him down and finished him style.

“There are a lot of big fights out there for him – the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Zhilei Zhang, Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel.

“Martin has been patient. He’s been working hard, waiting for his opportunity, and now, it’s his time. He’s ready to mix it with the best in the world.

“I think Martin Bakole can beat anyone. He is going to cause everyone problems and he can become heavyweight champion of the world.”