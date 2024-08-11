WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza is in Vietnam for the WBA Asia Convention. The event is being hosted by Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment) and the Vietnam Boxing Commission. “With our support through boxing, the World Boxing Association will do everything possible to support Vietnam to have one of the best champions in the world,” stated Mendoza.

Local promoter Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment) added, “Hosting the WBA Asia Convention 2024 in Vietnam is a clear indication of our commitment to professional boxing and our readiness to engage with the international boxing community. This convention provides an invaluable platform for us to highlight the progress we have made, share our vision for the future, and forge meaningful partnerships that will drive the sport forward.”