August 10, 2024
Boxing News

WBA President in Vietnam

Wbaasia

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza is in Vietnam for the WBA Asia Convention. The event is being hosted by Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment) and the Vietnam Boxing Commission. “With our support through boxing, the World Boxing Association will do everything possible to support Vietnam to have one of the best champions in the world,” stated Mendoza.

Local promoter Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment) added, “Hosting the WBA Asia Convention 2024 in Vietnam is a clear indication of our commitment to professional boxing and our readiness to engage with the international boxing community. This convention provides an invaluable platform for us to highlight the progress we have made, share our vision for the future, and forge meaningful partnerships that will drive the sport forward.”

Weights from Vietnam
Bakole gets hero's welcome in Congo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>