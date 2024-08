Weights from Vietnam Avzalbek Kuranbaev 153.5 vs. Dacong Wang 153.9

(WBA Asia Super Welterweight title) Le Quan Wang 139.8 vs. Anuson Thonglueang 139

(WBA Asia East Super Lightweight title) Nguyen Thanh Giang 141 vs. Nguyen Tien Long 143

Chien Vinh Tyson 118 vs. Frengky Rohi 118

Lam Phat 131 vs. Arief Blader 134.6

Le Van Cuong 121.1 vs. Le Van Hien 121.6

Tran Duc Khoa 121.7 vs. Dinh Van Lenh 121.6

Son Hung Vi 119.6 vs. Luong Trung Nguyen 121.3

Truong Van Vinh 120.5 vs. Can Minh Thai 118.9 Venue: Saigon Sports Club, Ho Chi Minh City

Venue: Saigon Sports Club, Ho Chi Minh City

Promoter: Jenny Do (Shadow Entertainment)

