Former 122-pound king Angelo Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO to dethrone IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez (30-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The unorthodox style of Lopez gave Leo some problems, but in round ten Leo flattened Vend with a left hook to end it. Lopez was on his back for the full ten count.
In a clash between undefeated junior welterweights, Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Bryan Flores (26-1-1, 15 KOs). Delgado dropped Flores in round three. Flores was deducted a point in round seven for a phantom low blow. Scores were 95-93, 96-92 Delgado, 96-92 Flores. Mixed reaction from the crowd.
Unbeaten local flyweight Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) shut out late sub Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round rematch. Scores were 80-72 3x. Griego previously shut out Mendoza via six-round unanimous decision in June 2022.
Junior middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. (19-1, 12 KOs) won his Top Rank debut by second round disqualification against Laszlo Toth (32-9-2, 20 KOs). Mielnicki dropped Toth in round two prompting Toth’s corner to enter the ring and cause Toth to be disqualified. As a result, Mielnicki doesn’t get the KO on his record.
That low blow point was garbage, but it had no effect on the last scorecard. The first scorecard would have had it at a draw. I believe this would have been the right outcome.
I’m still going with Leo to win this, but it’s a pick’em fight. It should be fan friendly as well.
I got Venado, but Leo is definitely a live dog. Let’s see how it goes!
UNBELIEVABLE!
Great fight! I didn’t think he would knock him out! I had Leo up 6-3 going into the tenth, but I felt Lopez’s power was going to get through. Ever since I’ve seen Leo on pro box, I liked him.