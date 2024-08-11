Former 122-pound king Angelo Leo (25-1, 12 KOs) scored a spectacular tenth round KO to dethrone IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez (30-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The unorthodox style of Lopez gave Leo some problems, but in round ten Leo flattened Vend with a left hook to end it. Lopez was on his back for the full ten count.

In a clash between undefeated junior welterweights, Lindolfo Delgado (21-0, 15 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Bryan Flores (26-1-1, 15 KOs). Delgado dropped Flores in round three. Flores was deducted a point in round seven for a phantom low blow. Scores were 95-93, 96-92 Delgado, 96-92 Flores. Mixed reaction from the crowd.

Unbeaten local flyweight Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) shut out late sub Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round rematch. Scores were 80-72 3x. Griego previously shut out Mendoza via six-round unanimous decision in June 2022.

Junior middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. (19-1, 12 KOs) won his Top Rank debut by second round disqualification against Laszlo Toth (32-9-2, 20 KOs). Mielnicki dropped Toth in round two prompting Toth’s corner to enter the ring and cause Toth to be disqualified. As a result, Mielnicki doesn’t get the KO on his record.