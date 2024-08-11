Unbeaten WBC #2 super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) dethroned WBC interim champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. From the opening bell, both fighters went right at each other. Bohachuk was awarded a retroactive flash first round knockdown after a video review. Ortiz often seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges. Bohachuk scored another flash knockdown in round eight and Ortiz came back furiously. Ortiz rocked Bohachuk several times down the stretch. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 114-112. Next up for Ortiz could be a clash with WBA champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

WBC #3 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) scored a devastating second round knockout against Khiary Gray (18-7, 13 KOs). A body shot put Gray down for the count. Time was 2:32.

WBA #1 super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) pounded on game former super bantamweight world champion and late sub Jonathan Romero (35-5, 19 KOs) for five rounds in a good action fight. Romero’s corner stopped it after round five.

Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) retained her title by ten round unanimous decision over Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs). The 5’9 Fundora was in complete control, winning 100-90 3x.

Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) needed 2:15 just to stop Miguel Ortiz (3-2, 1 KO) in the first round. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) outpointed late sub Maricela Cornejo (19-7, 7 KOs). The 42-year-old Braekhus dropped Cornejo late in the fourth round and won by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 96-93 3x.