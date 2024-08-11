Unbeaten WBC #2 super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) dethroned WBC interim champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) by twelve round majority decision on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. From the opening bell, both fighters went right at each other. Bohachuk was awarded a retroactive flash first round knockdown after a video review. Ortiz often seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges. Bohachuk scored another flash knockdown in round eight and Ortiz came back furiously. Ortiz rocked Bohachuk several times down the stretch. Scores were 113-113, 114-112, 114-112. Next up for Ortiz could be a clash with WBA champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.
WBC #3 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) scored a devastating second round knockout against Khiary Gray (18-7, 13 KOs). A body shot put Gray down for the count. Time was 2:32.
WBA #1 super lightweight Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) pounded on game former super bantamweight world champion and late sub Jonathan Romero (35-5, 19 KOs) for five rounds in a good action fight. Romero’s corner stopped it after round five.
Undefeated IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) retained her title by ten round unanimous decision over Daniela “La Leona” Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs). The 5’9 Fundora was in complete control, winning 100-90 3x.
Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) needed 2:15 just to stop Miguel Ortiz (3-2, 1 KO) in the first round. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage.
Women’s boxing icon Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (37-2-1, 9 KOs) outpointed late sub Maricela Cornejo (19-7, 7 KOs). The 42-year-old Braekhus dropped Cornejo late in the fourth round and won by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 96-93 3x.
She’s long passed her best but Braekhus actually looked okay. It isn’t out of the question that she could beat Ema Kozin imo. 2024 and Cecilia Braekhus is still fighting for titles. Madness.
Charles Conwell is my friend, so I know I’m biased, but I still say he’s the best 154-lber in the world.
The fellow he blew away was ranked by any organisation in the top 15 ,so I wouldn’t get carried away till he actually fights quality opposition. This was a keep the O fight.
Virgil Ortiz jr , similar,but he passed his first test beating quality opposition . But he went twelve rounds
They have to find better opponents for Conwell.
He’s much better than that. All of that talent at 154
and they match him with somebody that already had 6 losses? Makes no sense.
I agree, but it’s hard to find opponents willing to face Conwell. I think he’d fold Fundora with the first solid body shot he hit him with.
Conwell is like watching fighters from the 70s and 80s. Becoming one of my favorite. Just old school
Charles ko body shot was lethal
Btw, Rosado doing great job on TV commentating. I like other guy too but that porn stache has got to go!!
Ex Super Bantam Champ fighting at Super Lightweight
Legalised suicide
Conwell vs. Lubin. Let’s see how Conwell looks against a “lefty” fighter with some jabs, some quickness and some pop.
There is no way Bohachuk could get a decision in this building. He dropped Ortiz in the first round with a nice punch and the ref called it a slip. Lol
It counted as a knockdown
Highway robbery
Someone show Crawfish this fight.
This is a fight, NOT what he showed last week.
Either one of these two murder Crawafish.
Ortiz and Bohachuk are crazy taking bombs like that all fight. Great fight and look forward to what is next for both. Crawford vs Ortiz would be fun to watch also.
Crawford is a negro, they don’t fight like the Mexicans nor the Ukrainians. Them negros love to run. Floyd, Shakur, etc etc
Damn bro, keep ur insecurities to urself
Crawford will destroy Ortiz. Crawford will not engage in those amateurish exchanges. He will outfox him and tear him apart late.
Waoooooooo what a fight !!!!
As for r now the fight of the year
I agree with the score cards even when it was just one legit knockdown Ortiz was not hurted by that knockdown
Ortiz stamina impressed me putting pressure through the whole fight
On the other side what a chin of Sergii very strong guy but slower than Ortiz
And Ortiz capitalized that closing better every round
My respect for Sergii but Ortiz won by close margin
Thank you guys for this show and thank you for show the world what’s the real boxing
Viva mexicooooooooo
Fight of the year one word rematch is neededI was cheering for Bohachuk but I thought Ortiz won in a close fight. Good future fight if rematch doesnt happen Cromwell vs Bohachuk for WBC elimination if Ortiz fights Fundora or Crawford or Tim Tszyu
Very clean fight
A duplicate of Castillo vs corrales
Ajuaaaaaaaaaaa
Conwell could be the modern day Mike McCallum. Great body puncher. Hope someone steps up to fight him, possibly Bohachuk, who I felt won that fight. Professional fighting is about damage. Ortiz looked like he got hit by a truck and Bohachuk looked like he went for a jog. Both guys fought super hard and much respect to both, but again the house fighter got an undeserved victory. Vergil said he would keep fighting if he won $500 million because you can’t buy a world title. Sure about that?
Tonight with Ortiz and Bohachuk, BOXING WON!!!!!! Thank You both and your teams.
Meanwhile in another place venado Lopez and Angelo Leo in another great fight
Leo ko venado in a ko of the year so far
Waooooooooooo
Mannnnnnn what would it be of boxing without Mexicans???????
Virgil get chritsmas gift in august from Oscar and his gangs in Las Vegas
A tough fight for Ortiz, and he needed it. I hope a rematch occurs. If a rematch does not occur, then let’s see Ortiz vs. Fundora. I really do not like how Crawford looks at 154, and he should retire because he will miss the Canelo money train.
A full sized, 154 pound fighter should fight Ortiz (Bonachuk rematch, Fundora or even a healthy Tszyu). I prefer to see Conwell work on a few more fights before hunting more popular fighters.
I am glad they called the 1st round a knockdown after initially the ref ruled it a slip.
A good action fight, both were courageous. I feel a draw would be more just.
The first one I can see calling it a knockdown the second one was Ortiz off balance
Here we go again: These Eastern European boxers can’t catch a break in these fights. Last week, I had Crawford losing a 7/5 decision, and tonight had Bohachuk edging Ortiz by a 7/5 score card.
I agree. Crawford was gifted the “W”
This was a very tough test for ortiz! Bohachuk is as tough as they come and really put ortiz to the test by busting him real bad and by going 12 rounds! This version of ortiz will definatelly get baddly beaten by crawford! Bo deserves a rematch but, doubt it will happen! Ortiz has better chances to beat the fundora vs spence winner! The saudi exellency billioner dude wanted ortiz vs crawford next but, with this performance I doubt it will attract any boxing fans interest! It was a great night of boxing overall!
Clear Robbery. GBP paid off the judges for sure