Heavyweight contender Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs), representing Uzbekistan, won his second straight Olympic super heavyweight gold medal on Saturday in Paris, France. Jalolov swept through all four of his matches, culminating with a decision over Ayoub Ghadfa.

Uzbek fighters dominated the 2024 Olympic boxing competition, winning five of seven available gold medals. Cuba and Ukraine picked up the other two golds.

Team USA was represented by eight boxers and secured one medal, a bronze, by Omari Jones.

Both of the controversial female boxers, Imane Khalif and Lin Yu-Ting, won gold medals. They were under scrutiny due to some previous gender testing results.

2024 Olympic Boxing Medalists

Flyweight (51 kg)

Gold: Hasanboy Dusmatov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Billal Bennama (France)

Bronze: Junior Alcántara (DR)

Bronze: Daniel Varela de Pina (Cape Verde)

Featherweight (57 kg)

Gold: Abdumalik Khalokov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

Bronze: Charlie Senior (Australia)

Bronze: Javier Ibáñez ( Bulgaria)

Lightweight (63.5) kg

Gold: Erislandy Álvarez (Cuba)

Silver: Sofiane Oumiha (France)

Bronze: Wyatt Sanford (Canada)

Bronze: Lasha Guruli (Georgia)

Welterweight (71 kg)

Gold: Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Marco Verde (Mexico)

Bronze: Omari Jones (United States)

Bronze: Lewis Richardson (Great Britain)

Light heavyweight (80 kg)

Gold: Oleksandr Khyzhniak (Ukraine)

Silver: Nurbek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)

Bronze: Cristian Pinales (DR)

Bronze: Arlen López (Cuba)

Heavyweight (92 kg)

Gold: Lazizbek Mullojonov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Loren Alfonso (Azerbaijan)

Bronze: Enmanuel Reyes (Spain)

Bronze: Davlat Boltaev (Tajikistan)

Super heavyweight (+92 kg)

Gold: Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan)

Silver: Ayoub Ghadfa (Spain)

Bronze: Nelvie Tiafack (Germany)

Bronze: Djamili-Dini Aboudou Moindze (France)

Women’s Events

Flyweight (50 kg)

Gold: Wu Yu (China)

Silver: Buse Naz Çakıroğlu (Turkey)

Bronze: Nazym Kyzaibay (Kazakhstan)

Bronze: Aira Villegas (Philippines)

Bantamweight (54 kg)

Gold: Chang Yuan (China)

Silver: Hatice Akbaş (Turkey)

Bronze: Pang Chol-mi (North Korea)

Bronze: Im Ae-ji (South Korea)

Featherweight (57 kg)

Gold: Lin Yu-ting (Chinese Taipei)

Silver: Julia Szeremeta (Poland)

Bronze: Esra Yıldız (Turkey)

Bronze: Nesthy Peptic (Philippines)

Lightweight (60 kg)

Gold: Kellie Harrington (Ireland)

Silver: Yang Wenlu (China)

Bronze: Wu Shih-yi (Chinese Taipei)

Bronze: Beatriz Ferreira (Brazil)

Welterweight (66 kg)

Gold: Imane Khelif (Algeria)

Silver: Yang Liu (China)

Bronze: Janjaem Suwannapheng (Thailand)

Bronze: Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)

Middleweight (75 kg)

Gold: Li Qian (China)

Silver: Atheyna Bylon (Panama)

Bronze: Caitlin Parker (Australia)

Bronze: Cindy Ngamba (Refugee Olympic Team)