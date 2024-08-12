Amateur standout teen twins Andrey and Ari Bonilla will be making their pro debuts in scheduled 10 round bouts. Following decorated international amateur boxing careers, the 19-year-old Bonillas will launch their professional careers August 23 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida. Andrey will fight as a bantamweight and Ari fight at super flyweight.

Fightnews.com® spoke with them as they wound down their training camp in San Antonio, Texas.

“We will also be fighting for WBA regional titles. We are training very hard for our fights and will be ready to go the full 10 rounds if necessary.”

Other Notes:

They were born in Los Angeles, California, but were raised in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

They started boxing at the age of 5.

They each had well over 100 amateur fights and won championships at the national and world levels representing Mexico.

They are promoted by Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory) in association with Leon Margules & Luis de Cubas Sr. (Warriors Boxing).