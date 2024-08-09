Promoter Don King has announced the return to the ring of WBC cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) as he faces Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday, September 28 at Casino Miami Jai Alai. Mikaelian was originally scheduled to defend his world title against Rozicki on June 7 but the fight was postponed due to a cut Mikaelian suffered in training near his eye.

Noel Mikaelian: “It was disappointing that I wasn’t able to face ‘The Bruiser’ in June, but my injury has healed to perfection and I’m ready to go. I can’t wait for September 28th and to defend my world title during this massive Don King event.”

Ryan Rozicki: “I’m glad we were able to reschedule this fight, and now I will finally get what is rightfully mine. Mikaelian can’t delay my date with destiny any longer and I will put that world title belt around my waist come September 28th.”

King said there is no debate that the matchup is between two of the world’s top cruiserweights fighting at the 200-pound limit. “Even minus the Mikaelian-Rozicki matchup we had a near-sellout crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood in June headlined by Biair “The Flair” Cobbs and Adrien “The Problem” Broner,” King said. “The word is out that we are still producing the best fights in all of boxing and fights that the world wants to see and that boxing fans are clamoring for!”

King added the September fight date was previously discussed to take place September 14th, but moved off that date because of the busy combat sports calendar with Mexican superstate Canelo Alvarez fighting, as well as the first UFC fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Don King Productions fight card will be broadcast on Pay Per View via Triller TV, DonKing.com and Itube247.com.

Tickets, priced starting from $25, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com. Floor seats are $150, ringside seats are $750, and next level tables $2,500.