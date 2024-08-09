Serhii Bohachuk 153.8 vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr 153.8
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Great great fight
Clash of trains
Ortiz ko 3
After watching Crawfish getting a gift from the judges last week I believe Vergil kicks his blk @ss. easily.
I’m always holding my breath when Ortiz has to weigh in…..,RELIEVED
I can’t see a war: Or a long grueling fight… as much as I’d love that kind of match, I think it’s a first or second round blow out!