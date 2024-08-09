August 9, 2024
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • After watching Crawfish getting a gift from the judges last week I believe Vergil kicks his blk @ss. easily.

    Reply

  • I can’t see a war: Or a long grueling fight… as much as I’d love that kind of match, I think it’s a first or second round blow out!

    Reply
    • >