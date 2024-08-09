August 9, 2024
Venado, Leo make weight

Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Venado Lopez 125.6 vs. Angelo Leo 125.6
(IBF featherweight title)

Lindolfo Delgado 139.9 vs. Bryan Flores 139.9
Matthew Griego 111.9 vs. Gilberto Mendoza 110.7
Vito Mielnicki Jr. 154 vs. Laszlo Toth 153.3
Albert Gonzalez 126.3 vs. Damian Alcala 126.9
Alan Garcia 136.2 vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana 136.2
Steven Navarro 116.6 vs. Israel Camacho 115.6
Arnold Khegai 125.8 vs. Belmar Preciado 125.9

Venue: Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN

