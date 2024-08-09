Former WBC and WBO title challenger Tommy Karpency (30-8, 19KOs) will face Joe Jones (14-11, 10KOs) this Saturday at Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. After dropping a 12 round decision for the WBO light heavyweight title to undefeated WBO champ Nathan Cleverly, Karpency’s most notable victory came almost 10 years ago when he defeated former WBC champ Chad Dawson (32-3 at the time) on Showtime Championship Boxing.

To his credit, the 29-year-old Joe Jones upset a 9-0 Vernon Webber less than a year ago after Jones previously KO’d former WBA crusierweight title challenger Junior Anthony Wright (18-3 at the time).

In a special attraction, local junior middleweight Danny Rosenberger (19-9, 10 KOs) battles Gabriel Escalante (14-2, 7 KOs) over 8 rounds. Rosenberger is undefeated in his last 14 bouts.

In other action, junior middleweight Cody Wilson (12-4, 8KOs) collides with Christopher Hatley (4-4) over 6 rounds, while lightweight Brandon Vega (4-0, 4KOs) tangles with Giovanni Gutierrez (11-8, 6KOs) in another 6 rounder. The 6 bout card is being promoted by Dwayne Gadd’s Prizefighter Boxing.

Former WBC and WBO middleweight champ Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik and former IBF middleweight title challenger Billy Lyell will provide commentary for the event available on Prizefighterboxing.com.

Other local, former world champs expected to be in attendance include: WBA lightweight Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, IBF lightweight Harry Arroyo, IBF cruiserweight Jeff Lampkin and WBC bantamweight Greg Richardson.