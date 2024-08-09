WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii “Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and WBC #2 Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Ortiz Jr. refused to shake hands with Bohachuk after the face-off.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “I just feel like boxing is what I was made for. We put in all this hard work, it all goes back from that day after kindergarten til now. This Saturday, I will be a world champion.”

Serhii Bohachuk: “Big fight coming up. I’m ready for this fight. I hope Vergil is ready too. This Saturday will be hard, come and see.”