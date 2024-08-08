August 8, 2024
Boxing News

Lopez-Leo Kickoff Press Conference

Luis Alberto Lopez Vs Angelo Leo Pose
Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

IBF featherweight champion Venado Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) will fight on enemy turf once again as he defends his world title against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Venado Lopez: “I’m used to being taken to different parts of the world. London. Leeds. It doesn’t matter where I go. Venado Lopez, the ‘Road Warrior,’ will always do his job. I work hard in the gym to do what I have to do. If we can end the fight early, we’ll do that. Either way, I’m coming back home as a world champion.”

Angelo Leo: “This means the world to me. Fighting back in my hometown is something I’ve always wanted. And what better way to do it than with a title shot…in my last fight, the main goal was to win. I knew everything else would fall into place with a Venado fight.”

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will lock horns in an all-Mexican showdown.

Undercard action on ESPN+ features Albuquerque native Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) fighting late replacement opponent Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round rematch at flyweight. Griego defeated Mendoza via six-round unanimous decision in June 2022.

Junior middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder against Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs).

Bohachuk-Ortiz Final Press Conference
IBF orders Tszyu-Murtazaliev

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Leo used(in a good way) pro box to get back to this level. I like his style and his determination, but Lopez is hard to figure out. I say this fight is a pick’em, but I’m going go with my man, Leo!

    Reply
    • >