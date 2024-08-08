IBF featherweight champion Venado Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) will fight on enemy turf once again as he defends his world title against Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Leo’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Venado Lopez: “I’m used to being taken to different parts of the world. London. Leeds. It doesn’t matter where I go. Venado Lopez, the ‘Road Warrior,’ will always do his job. I work hard in the gym to do what I have to do. If we can end the fight early, we’ll do that. Either way, I’m coming back home as a world champion.”

Angelo Leo: “This means the world to me. Fighting back in my hometown is something I’ve always wanted. And what better way to do it than with a title shot…in my last fight, the main goal was to win. I knew everything else would fall into place with a Venado fight.”

In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will lock horns in an all-Mexican showdown.

Undercard action on ESPN+ features Albuquerque native Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) fighting late replacement opponent Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round rematch at flyweight. Griego defeated Mendoza via six-round unanimous decision in June 2022.

Junior middleweight contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. (18-1, 12 KOs) will make his Top Rank debut in a 10-rounder against Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs).