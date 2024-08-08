IBF orders Tszyu-Murtazaliev The International Boxing Federation has ordered a bout between IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) and former champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs). Date and location will be announced. This bout will likely land in the United States. Alalshaikh: Canelo was wasting our time Like this: Like Loading...

