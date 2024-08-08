The International Boxing Federation has ordered a bout between IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) and former champion Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs). Date and location will be announced. This bout will likely land in the United States.
Txuyu is out of the circle
Now is Vergil
If he wins his next fight this Saturday against hard hitter bokcachik then I think Vergil will fight Crawford
For a super fight in Las Vegas that’s the only way Crawford would fight in a big arena
Interesting fight,,,,, and a hard one to pick. I like Tim Tsyzu and will lean that way. But the other fellow can fight too ,,not a champ for nothing….
Fight will happen in the fall of this year, should be a heck of a fight.