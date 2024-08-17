Unbeaten WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) scored ten round unanimous decision over three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-6, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The 38-year-old Derevyanchenko showed good skills, but Mbilli simply overpowered him with his attacks. In round four, Derevyanchenko appeared to injure his left arm and after that he mostly fought with his right hand with some success. Mbilli aggressively attacked in round six to get the momentum back. Derevyanchenko was drastically handicapped with the arm injury as Mbilli broke him down. Derevyanchenko showed incredible heart, but Mbilli was a clear winner by scores of 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

In a crossroads heavyweight fight, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) upset Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) by eighth round stoppage. Vianello got the better of the early rounds with Makhmudov’s left eye completely closed by round three. Makhmudov was game but got the worst of the exchanges. Makhmudov was deducted a point for hitting behind the head in round six. Vianello landed some big shots that rocked Makhmudov in round seven. The bout was finally stopped by the ring doctor at the start of round eight.

IBO super middleweight champion Osleys “El Tornado” Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) impressively crushed Sena “The African Assassin” Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) in a non-title fight. Iglesias floored Agbeko toward the end of round one. The bout was stopped at 1:16 of round two with Iglesias mercilessly teeing off.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason continues to impress. Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) destroyed Mike Ohan Jr. (19-2, 9 KOs) in round two. Mason dropped Chan in round one, then in round two, Ohan’s corner stopped it after Mason scored a second knockdown. Time was :40.

Middleweight Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) was victorious in a one-sided eight-rounder against Santiago Fernandez (8-2-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Wilkens Mathieu (10-0, 6 KOs) punished Facundo Galovar (15-12-2, 9 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-54 3x.

Female super featherweight Leïla Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) outpointed two-time world title challenger Lizbeth Crespo (15-8, 4 KOs) to claim the WBO International belt. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.