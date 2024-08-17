The 10 round main event saw young unbeaten prospect Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (13-0, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua unanimously decisión veteran Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-7-2, 16 KOs) of Panama at the Coliseo De Combates in Panama City, Panama.

Mosquera came out aggressive in round 1 stalking Aguirre but it was Aguirre who counter punched and had Mosquera staggering badly but Mosquera survived the round. Mosquera seemed to have very poor balance a fact mentioned multiple times by Hall of Famer and former two-division world champion Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderon who was on the ESPN Knockout broadcast team commentating the fight.

At the end of round 1 Mosquera purposely hit Aguirre after the bell and the referee deducted a point from Mosquera. Mosquera battled back in round 2 gamely but it was still a winning round 2 for Aguirre who landed the cleaner punches. More heated exchanges in round 3 but it was Aguirre landing the more effective punches. Aguirre was more flat footed in round 4 but Mosquera gamely took all Aguirre had and fired back but another round for Aguirre.

Aguirre dropped Mosquera in round 5 with a body shot with less tan a minute left in the round and yelled at Mosquera while he was on a knee. Mosquera beat the count and made it out of the round.Round 6 saw Aguirre more aggressive and controlling the action. Mosquera fought in spurts but not alot on his punches. Big round 7 for Aguirre who hurt Mosquera badly with a left hook but was unable to finish him a large volumen of power punches. Mosquera battled back in round 8 landed multiple eye catching punches on the tiring Aguirre.

Heavy exchanges between both closing out round 9 but Aguiire did the better work. Both fighters threw and landed their fair share of power shots in the 10th and final round but more landed by Aguirre. The official judges scorecards were 98-90 and 97-91 twice.

The event was promoted by Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr. All Star Boxing. was on the ESPN Knockout broadcast team calling the fight. Aguiire won the WBA Fed Centro welterweight title and retained his WBC Fecar Box title.