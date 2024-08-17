Former world title challenger and current #1 WBC cruiserweight contender Ryan ‘ The Bruiser’ Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) is dialed in for his challenge against WBC cruiserweight world champion Norair Mikaeljan (27-2, 12 KOs). The main event bout will take place September 28 at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami, Florida. The Cape Breton Nova Scotia native Rozicki is looking to become his hometown´s first world champion boxer. He and his promoter Dan Otter (Three Lions Promotions) are confident he will pull off the upset.

What have you done to stay mentally prepared and not overtrain?

Rozicki: Mentally I’m always ready for a fight, nothing has changed. I am always fight ready.

Did you use the extra time to adjust the fight night game plan or will the orginal plan stay in place?

Rozicki: Same plan, kill or be killed, thats it, that’s all.

Do you feel the need to score a knockout to dethrone the world champion?

Rozicki: My record speaks for itself along with my fighting style and knockout percentage. I am getting the Knockout.

* * *

Should Rozicki score the upset is there a possibility of having the first defense in Canada?

Dan Otter: Once Ryan wins the title he will have a massive homecoming party and his first defense will be in Canada. The country is becoming a hotbed for boxing and all that is needed is a true star and Ryan will be the one to become just that.

What would be the local reaction with a Rozicki victory?

Dan Otter: He comes from Cape Breton Nova Scotia and he will be the first world champion the area has ever produced. He has gained a massive following in his local area, the atmosphere there after he wins will be incredible, I’m sure the party will last for days. He has also gained a huge follwing across the whole nation of Canada and he has everything needed to be the face of Canadian Boxing and soon the world. We are confident he will be.