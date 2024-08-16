The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called for the purse bid to grant the promotional right of the cruiserweight championship bout between Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos, which will take place on August 27th in Houston, Texas. The minimum amount to obtain the rights to the fight is $200,000 and the purse split will be 75% for the champion Ramirez and 25% for the challenger Dorticos.

On the same day, the auction for the WBA bantamweight world title fight between Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Leon Harth will be held.