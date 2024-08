Mbilli, Derevyanchenko Make Weight Christian Mbilli 167.4 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko 167.1

(WBC Continental Americas/WBA International super middleweight titles)



Arslanbek Makhmudov 260 vs. Guido Vianello 245.8



Osleys Iglesias 169.3 vs. Sena Agbeko 168.7

Abdullah Mason 136 vs. Mike Ohan Jr. 136.7

Leila Beaudoin 129.7 vs. Lizbeth Crespo 129.2

Wilkens Mathieu 178 vs. Facundo Nicolas Galovar 180.9

Jahi Tucker 160 vs. Santiago Fernandez 159.1

Thomas Chabot 128.6 vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil 128.6

Dzmitry Asanau 136.3 vs. Alexis Camejo 136.4 Venue: Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Canada

Promoter: Top Rank, EOTTM

TV: ESPN Weights from Panama Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.