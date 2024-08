Weights from Panama Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre 146.25 vs. Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera 146.75

(WBC Fecarbox welterweight title) Leonardo Carrillo 121.5 vs. Lester Santi 121.5

(WBA FEDELATIN super bantamweight title) Erick Pino 155.75 vs. Regis Mendoza 154.75

Lorena Ascaino 121.5 vs. Eliana Medina 121.5

Abelardo “Cholon” Gonzalez 213.25 vs. Marvin “La Mole” Mendoza 256.5

Jose Cordoba 140 vs. Luis Rosario 136.75 Venue: Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes, Panama City, Panama

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: ESPN Knockout (Latin America) Fulton on Canelo-Berlanga lead-in show

