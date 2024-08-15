Former unified world champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (21-1, 8 KOs) will take on Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) in a featherweight clash that will headline a three-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup on Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be Fulton’s first fight since suffering his only loss and losing his WBC and WBA super bantamweight titles to Naoya Inoue 12 months ago.

The live-streaming action will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the Canelo-Berlanga PPV it leads into.

The streaming presentation will also feature welterweight Roiman Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) dueling Ricardo Salas (19-2-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round battle, plus unbeaten prospect Jonathan Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) squaring off against Richard Medina (15-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight clash that kicks off the action.