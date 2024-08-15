Unbeaten WBC #1, WBA #2, IBF #3, WBO #3 super middleweight Christian Mbilli (27-0, 23 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) faced off at the final press conference for their ESPN clash this Saturday at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Christian Mbilli: “I hope this opportunity is the final step towards a world title…I want to show that I’m the best. I want to show that I’m the real monster. We’re going to see who has the best conditioning. We’re going to see who has the best boxing. For me, it will be no surprise because I’m the best…I don’t know {if this fight goes 10 rounds}. But I know that if he gives me any opportunity to knock him out, I will knock him out.”

Sergiy Derevyanchenko: “Every fight that I’ve had has helped me get this opportunity. I’m ready for an aggressive fight. I’ve seen him fight. He is strong. He is aggressive. But I’m ready…as soon as I heard about this fight, I decided I was going to sign to fight him because this is the number one guy…my experience is an advantage. It has helped me. And we will see what happens.”

* * *

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-1, 18 KOs) faces Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs).

Arslanbek Makhmudov: “I respect my opponents. But I go in there to hunt. It’s nothing personal, but I will make this the baddest night of his life. This is my goal. I’m sorry, but the sport is like that…ever since I started my career, my goal has been to become a champion, and I have to destroy anyone who is against me.”

Guido Vianello: “I’m really happy to be here. I’ve trained a lot. This is my sixth year as a professional. I’m ready. I respect my opponent a lot…my opponent is the perfect guy to make a big step in the heavyweight division. I want to be among the top heavyweights in one year from now. So it’s the perfect time for me.”