Local light heavyweight Deon “Equalizer” Nicholson (20-1, 17 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will take on California’s Sergio “El Checo” Jimenez (15-0-1, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental North American title Friday night (Aug 16) at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The fight will headline a seven-bout card promoted by Jay Deas’ Skyy Boxing. It will be Skyy’s 100th promotion over 30 years. The Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame ceremony will also take place at the show.

Deon Nicholson: “It’s something I’ve been working hard to do for a very long time. I’ve put in a lot of work and sacrificed a lot to fight for this title. My opponent has a brawler style and he’s awkward too, so it should be interesting while it lasts.”

Sergio Jimenez: “Blessed to be able to be given the opportunity to fight for the WBA Continental North American title. It’s been a long road and I’m most definitely eager to fight for that title. As far as my opponent, not much to say. Just another opponent that gets sent my way. I’m going to seize my moment!”