He’s back. Former WBA super lightweight world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) has promised to make a statement when he fights Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) in the opening bout of the Canelo-Berlanga Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“This fight is about making a statement and getting back in the win column,” said Romero. “As always, I’m coming for the knockout.”
“Manuel Jaimes is a tough opponent, and I’m not taking him lightly. He’s got good skills and a lot of heart, but I believe my power and speed will be the difference. I’ve studied his style, and we’ve put together a game plan that I’m confident will win this fight. I’m going to win this fight because I have to win this fight, that’s the only thing on my mind.
“A win against Jaimes will be a step back in the right direction. It opens up opportunities for bigger fights against all the big names. I’m looking to dominate and make a statement that I’m ready for anyone in the division. I want to add this guy to my highlight reel and set the stage for what’s next.”
Let’s all get ready for another episode of Rolly’s infantile behaviour in the lead-up to this fight.
– Rooting for Rolando to get pounded again.
– Just don’t like this guy………..
Romero is a fraud, never knew why thought he was anything more. He’s a “B-side,” opponent at this point.
His fundamentals are awful. It’s amazing he’s gotten this far in the sport. If he had a
jab and better defense he’d be much more
formidable. Never forgot how he walked into
Tank’s punch with both hands down. Stupid.
He needs a new trainer that will school him
in Defense 101.
Yawn
Romero is popular because of the stupid, asinine things he says, not for anything he’s done in the ring. As such, I don’t give a damn about any of his fights, and rejoice when he loses. He’s not a serious figure.