He’s back. Former WBA super lightweight world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) has promised to make a statement when he fights Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) in the opening bout of the Canelo-Berlanga Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video Saturday, September 14 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“This fight is about making a statement and getting back in the win column,” said Romero. “As always, I’m coming for the knockout.”

“Manuel Jaimes is a tough opponent, and I’m not taking him lightly. He’s got good skills and a lot of heart, but I believe my power and speed will be the difference. I’ve studied his style, and we’ve put together a game plan that I’m confident will win this fight. I’m going to win this fight because I have to win this fight, that’s the only thing on my mind.

“A win against Jaimes will be a step back in the right direction. It opens up opportunities for bigger fights against all the big names. I’m looking to dominate and make a statement that I’m ready for anyone in the division. I want to add this guy to my highlight reel and set the stage for what’s next.”