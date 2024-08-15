Unbeaten WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs) will make a first defense of his title in a Liverpool homecoming fight on Saturday October 5 at the M&S Bank Arena, exclusively live on TNT Sports in the UK. Ball will face Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs), who is coming off of a fifth-round KO victory back in April.

“I literally cannot wait to fight in Liverpool again, this time as a world champion,” said Ball. “It has been over four years and it will be really special for me.

“Local interest in me and the other lads in the city is growing all the time and we all want to make Liverpool a regular destination for Frank and Queensberry. We’ve got the fighters to make this happen and I am sure the people will get behind us all.

“It has been a dream year for me with two world title fights so far, so to cap it off by defending my belt at home is the icing on the cake and I am so excited.”