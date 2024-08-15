The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the mandatory fight between WBA bantamweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and challenger Leon Harth. The organization gave both parties 30 days to negotiate, which will end on September 14. In the event no deal is reached, the WBA can send the fight to purse bid with a split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.

Like this: Like Loading...