Two-division undisputed champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) dethroned WBA super welterweight champion Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Close, gritty match with Crawford coming on late to win 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford also picked up the WBO interim belt.
The fight ended Crawford’s 11 straight KO streak. Promoter Turki Alalshikh stated he has an offer in for Crawford to face Canelo early next year.
and Crawford says he’s the “best fighter in the world right now”?
HE SUCKS!!! he’s just another arrogant n3gro.
Canelo murders him in 3 rounds.
Pan pease keep your racist and negative thoughts between you and your family this platform is about boxing if you believe that you can do better Pan, next year you should be fighting for the title at 154 and win by KO, if not, just continue to be a fan of the sport.
#stopbeingavibekiller#
I prefer my Mexican fighters whom are not double undisputed but throw putasos
Crawford like shakur (who was in the seats ) love to get booed by the crowd
Too much drama for nothing this fight sucked
I hope Crawford enjoy the gift and stay away from canelo
Canelo would disassemble in 3 rounds
Crawford received a tough welcome to 154, and I had concerns about him going to 154. Crawford should have put in more body shots.
If Crawford stays at 154, he may physically settle more at the weight. Crawford should stay away from Canelo, but I am quite sure he will take that risk for the money.
Because of his extremely natural size at 154 (probably a 168 person), Ortiz’s size will give major fits to Crawford (at 154). Crawford should avoid Ortiz.
If Crawford does not get Canelo, then he should retire for his subsequent entry in the HOF.
Ortiz fought in the Amateurs at 135. He isn’t that much bigger than Crawford. Madrimov fought at 160 plus in the Amateurs. Awkward style. Those eastern euro fighters are hard guys to beat. I thought Crawford looked good. Better opponent than Canelo fighting no hopers like Charlo and Belanga
I said Crawford was overrated before, I say he’s overrated now. Canelo knocks this guy into the bleachers. That’s not favoritism, just facts.
Cmon guys the guy has moved up several weight classes and won stop calling him overrated. You keep saying canelo will win like Canelo isn’t the wayyy bigger fighter as it is
Inoue also moved up multiple weight divisions and dominated in every match, but you all still call him overrated. I like Crawford but he is not the superman a lot of people make him out to be.
Great win for Bud against a tough opponent.
Wow! Crawford fights maybe once a year and just beat a guy with 10 fights, but people hate on Canelo. WTF!? What a freakin joke! The bias towards boxers with a certain conplexion is unreal Crawford is very good but NOT the best pfp.
