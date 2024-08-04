Two-division undisputed champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) dethroned WBA super welterweight champion Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Close, gritty match with Crawford coming on late to win 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford also picked up the WBO interim belt.

The fight ended Crawford’s 11 straight KO streak. Promoter Turki Alalshikh stated he has an offer in for Crawford to face Canelo early next year.