Two-division undisputed champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) dethroned WBA super welterweight champion Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) via twelve round unanimous decision on Saturday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Close, gritty match with Crawford coming on late to win 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford also picked up the WBO interim belt.
The fight ended Crawford’s 11 straight KO streak. Promoter Turki Alalshikh stated he has an offer in for Crawford to face Canelo early next year.
This fight sucked and Crawford got a gift
This was a set up even the champ entered first to the ring
Madrimov should of retained it cause he was champion, bud was never explosive it was a boring fight
This fight was garbage
Shouldn’t Crawford defend at 154 once? Or fight at 160 once, then talk Canelo. Crawford is old. 38 is old for boxing. I doubt Canelo is going to agree to fight him. Canelo will be 34 1/2 or 35 by the time he would fight 38 year old Crawford. Canelo doesn’t need the payday. Canelo will probably stick to fighting at 168, or fight a belt holder from 160 or 175.
Crawford had good boys shots vs Madrimov, maybe Crawford had to win rounds 11 and 12 to get the belt rather than it be a draw.
Crawford didn’t look that much better than Madrimov for 10 rounds.
Canelo shouldn’t come in less than 164 for Crawford, and he doesn’t even have to agree to that if he doesn’t want to.
Regardless the age canelo will beat him so bad
Crawford won by 1-2 rounds, however there shouldn’t be any Canelo discussions!! There are weight classes for a reason. No way he could handle Canelo! No way Canelo can handle Benavidez as well
It became a chess fight. I’m not surprised.
A possible fight against Canelo will develop in a similar way. Canelo’s counters are sharper than Madrimov’s but whether that’s enough to defeat Crawford I’m far from sure.
Thought Crawford had unexpectedly big problems with Madrimov’s style. The jabs of both were too absent at times. What surprised me most about this fight is that Crawford didn’t control it more convincingly.
But he’s human and it’s boxing. The right person won in any case. I think Crawford would be even harder to beat with more fights per year.
Would love to see Crawford pushed to the maximum. Maybe both Fundora and Ennis could deliver such fights. But surely neither of these two are Crawfords first choice.
To win difficult fights like this you have to win also shows greatness.
Hats off! Congratulations!
It should be at leastttttt a draw
Crawford got a gift
Ugly bored fight
That’s why people booed the fight
Fight was extremely boring. Crawford was there for the taking, but Madrimov never let his hands ago.
Im black so I’m probably biased, but I thought Crawford won. Really close fight, tough rounds to score. Good tactical fight. I expected Madrimov to throw more punches, but he fought extremely deciplined. Probably gave Crawford too much respect. Crawford finished the fight stronger to me. It sucks when all the attention is on Crawford and you are the champion as Madrimov was. But in this case all that posing and inactivity in many rounds is what lost him the fight. Unfortunately based on that performance he will get avoided. High risk low reward fighter.
Crawford wasn’t as fast, precise and destructive as he was in the welterweight. I thought he’s gonna pull a dramatic ko in the final rounds but Madrimov is a very lively opponent, always moving and bobbing and with a tough chin.
Not one of Bud’s best nights. I had him winning but by much closer than the judges saw it. 116-112 was a joke. Sure was a Saudi PR party. Still a Crawford fight night in Omaha is always a ball. Not a seat in any bar and most with a $20 cover for the night.
I expected better from Ruiz.
I am more impressed with Madrimov than Bud
Styles make fights and performances are what we as fans use to compare or speculate future fights and I don’t think
This version of Terrance beats Canelo
Once I heard the verdict to be UD I knew Bud was going to be announce as the winner it was clearly not a one sided performance even though the scores were close on some judges
crawford will probably now get the canelo ” fight” as he didnt look very good or strong at this new weight . it will be the usual “$cripted fight “, with canelo.