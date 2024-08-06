By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Fast-rising ex-amateur prospect Shunpei Ohata (3-1, 2 KOs), 130, proved too strong and aggressive for WBO AP#12, OPBF#13 Rhonvex Capuloy (11-3-3, 8 KOs), 129.5, and finally decked a fine TKO victory at 2:48 of the fourth round on Sunday in Fuji city, Japan. Having experienced more than forty amateur contests, Ohata, formerly a silver medalist of national amateur tournaments in 2021, attacked the game but cautious Filipino from the outset, pinned him to the ropes and battered him with a flurry of punches. Staying too long with his back to the ropes, Capuloy was saved from further punishment by the third man midway in round four. Ohata, a graduate from Toyo university being a junior to 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata, looks promising with his hard-punching ability.

Promoter: Suruga Danji Promotions.