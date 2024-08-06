August 6, 2024
Boxing Results

WBO #4, IBF #4 Simsri halts Gabunilas

By Joe Koizumi

WBO#4, IBF#4 ranked light fly Thanongsak Simsri (35-1, 32 KOs), 107.5, impressively kept his OPBF 108-pound belt when he kept whipping Filipino hard-puncher John Paul Gabunilas (10-4, 7 KOs), 106.75, with his fast left-right combinations, bloodied him and finally accelerated his attack to have him at bay to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:52 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Thanonsak is a 24-year-old Thailander under the promotional agreement who is gunning for a world title shot in the near future.

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.
BoxRec: Thanongsak Simsri

Canelo-Berlanga PPV lineup set
Ohata stops WBO AP#12 Filipino Capuloy

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>