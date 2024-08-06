By Joe Koizumi

WBO#4, IBF#4 ranked light fly Thanongsak Simsri (35-1, 32 KOs), 107.5, impressively kept his OPBF 108-pound belt when he kept whipping Filipino hard-puncher John Paul Gabunilas (10-4, 7 KOs), 106.75, with his fast left-right combinations, bloodied him and finally accelerated his attack to have him at bay to prompt the referee’s intervention at 2:52 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve on Sunday in Osaka, Japan. Thanonsak is a 24-year-old Thailander under the promotional agreement who is gunning for a world title shot in the near future.

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.

