August 6, 2024
Boxing News

Canelo-Berlanga PPV lineup set

September 14
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
PPV

Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga
WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight title

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny “Swift” García
WBA middleweight title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby
WBA interim super middleweight title

Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
Super lightweight (10 rounds)

Additionally, former unified WBC and WBO world champion at 122 lbs Stephen Fulton Jr. will face Carlos Castro in a 10-round featherweight bout that headlines PBC on Prime Video action leading into the pay-per-view.

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Berlanga, just a mediocre loudmouth PR.
    He gets the F. KO’d. Canelo is going to do what Jose Zepeda did to Josue Vargas.

    Reply

  • this is not a real fight . its just a glorified sparring session for canelo . it will be the usual “cant hit the boss type of fight “. Mex. vs Puerto Rico ! oh yes it reminds me of salvador sanchez vs wlfredo gomez . Pleaseee.!

    Reply

    • I wouldn’t pay $19.99 for this card. The main event stinks and it might be the best fight on a ‘we didn’t even try’ type of Card.

      Reply

  • Have to wonder why Garcia moved up to 160.
    More money and fights to be made at 154.

    Reply

  • How long did it take Canelo to make this and other overmatched fights? Legacy won’t pay the bills, so, better skip the risky fights

    Reply

  • If these are the kinds of fights Canelo is putting on he might as well fight me. I would like an opportunity at the Canelo sweepstakes. Berlanga is a kid in over his head.

    Reply

  • Shitty card as usual. Danny Garcia is too small and inactive to beat Lara. Next up for Canelo? Rematch with Lara. His options are limited, when you consider he doesn’t want any tough fights. I wouldn’t count out Lara at this point. Canelo is slipping

    Reply

    • Canelo haa plenty of options on the safe side, Mbilli is one of them, the other could be Alimkhanuly and of course, Spence and Crawford

      Reply

  • Berlanga : if you think boxing fans hate you now , wait until after the “fight”. if you don’t like fans telling you the truth, that you didn’t earn this fight, then prove them wrong. throw some real punches and don’t follow the “$cript”

    Reply
