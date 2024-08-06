September 14
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
PPV
Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga
WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight title
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny “Swift” García
WBA middleweight title
Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby
WBA interim super middleweight title
Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes
Super lightweight (10 rounds)
Additionally, former unified WBC and WBO world champion at 122 lbs Stephen Fulton Jr. will face Carlos Castro in a 10-round featherweight bout that headlines PBC on Prime Video action leading into the pay-per-view.
Berlanga, just a mediocre loudmouth PR.
He gets the F. KO’d. Canelo is going to do what Jose Zepeda did to Josue Vargas.
Two fights this year for Lara. That’s a crazy busy schedule for him
this is not a real fight . its just a glorified sparring session for canelo . it will be the usual “cant hit the boss type of fight “. Mex. vs Puerto Rico ! oh yes it reminds me of salvador sanchez vs wlfredo gomez . Pleaseee.!
Don’t watch PERIOD. but we all know you will.
not watching . ufc has a better program
UFC always have better shows.
Glad to see Fulton getting back on the bike.
– Another $80 not spent on PPS (Pay-Per-Screw)…..
I wouldn’t pay $19.99 for this card. The main event stinks and it might be the best fight on a ‘we didn’t even try’ type of Card.
Looks like Rolly’s brief retirement is over.
Have to wonder why Garcia moved up to 160.
More money and fights to be made at 154.
Garcia moved up to 160 because he was gifted a title shot in a weaker division. Has Garcia ever even fought at 160 before?
Not sure.
How long did it take Canelo to make this and other overmatched fights? Legacy won’t pay the bills, so, better skip the risky fights
If these are the kinds of fights Canelo is putting on he might as well fight me. I would like an opportunity at the Canelo sweepstakes. Berlanga is a kid in over his head.
Shitty card as usual. Danny Garcia is too small and inactive to beat Lara. Next up for Canelo? Rematch with Lara. His options are limited, when you consider he doesn’t want any tough fights. I wouldn’t count out Lara at this point. Canelo is slipping
Canelo haa plenty of options on the safe side, Mbilli is one of them, the other could be Alimkhanuly and of course, Spence and Crawford
Berlanga : if you think boxing fans hate you now , wait until after the “fight”. if you don’t like fans telling you the truth, that you didn’t earn this fight, then prove them wrong. throw some real punches and don’t follow the “$cript”
Worst. PPV. Card. Ever.