Canelo-Berlanga PPV lineup set September 14

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

PPV Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight title Erislandy Lara vs. Danny “Swift” García

WBA middleweight title Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby

WBA interim super middleweight title Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

Super lightweight (10 rounds) Additionally, former unified WBC and WBO world champion at 122 lbs Stephen Fulton Jr. will face Carlos Castro in a 10-round featherweight bout that headlines PBC on Prime Video action leading into the pay-per-view.

