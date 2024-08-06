Canelo Álvarez and Edgar Berlanga went face-to-face Monday at a press conference in New York to preview their upcoming September 14 showdown in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “If he’s dreaming about fighting me, that’s perfect. He’s got it. Dreams coming true for him, but it’s gonna hurt.”

Edgar Berlanga: “I’ve been boxing for 20 years and we’ve been dreaming about this fight. When I first turned pro, Canelo was on my mind. I manifested this fight.”